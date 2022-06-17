On Monday May 30th, 2022, Richard “Dick” Dwight von Baranda, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 86 in Chandler, Arizona. Dick was born on July 5th, 1935, in South Bend, Ind., to Thelma and Oscar von Barandy. He graduated from Phoenix Christian High School in 1953 and served in the Navy during the Korean War as a fire controlman onboard an attack cargo ship, the USS Virgo. His electronics training that he obtained in the Navy and at Ariz. State University and the University of Ariz. propelled him into a long and distinguished career in the electronics industry.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Oscar, his step-father, Michael Winters, his mother, Thelma, his brother, Linn von Barandy, and his daughter, Diane Winters. He is survived by his wife Carol (née Weber) (m. 1976), and their son, Michael (Kailey) von Barandy, his former wife, Betty Joan Winters (née Thomas) (m. 1958; d. 1971), and three of their children: son Linn (Lisa) Winters, daughter Charla (Mitch) Brown, daughter Michelle (Robert) Rauscher, as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, at the Mountain Bible Church in Payson at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Rd, Payson, AZ 85541.
