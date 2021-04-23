Richard Porter of Payson, AZ passed away on 4/16/2021 at the age of 77. Richard was born in Indianapolis, IN on 12/11/1943.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie; son Kevin Porter (Ron); daughter Jennifer Burkhead (Bill); 3 grandchildren; and sister Mary Coomber (Phil).
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, May 1st at Messinger Payson Funeral Home from 10:00 am-12:00 pm.
