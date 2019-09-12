Richard Jean Roy died on Friday afternoon, Sept. 6th, at his home while briefly under the care of Hospice Compassus. He was born Sept. 20th, 1928 in Rumford, Maine to Aurele and Lucy Roy. After finishing his schooling he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1948. He served in North Korea and is among the Chosin Few who survived the Chosin Reservoir battle.
Upon his discharge he married Martha Sprenger and they raised seven children. He resided in Garden Grove, CA. In 1979 he co-founded R&R Marketing Consultants, Inc. which marketed high performance auto parts. Upon retirement he and Martha settled in Payson in Dec. of 1996. He was a dedicated volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul food bank and an active member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. He also was very active with the Marine Corps League of Payson.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Gasiel; and brothers, Leonard Roy of Rumford, ME, Jay Roy of Belton, TX; and sister Barbara Lee Doherty of Rumford; sons Patrick (Marcene) Roy of Paulden, AZ, Steve (Rebecca) Roy of Flagstaff, Bruce Roy of Cypress, CA; and daughter Jean (Tom) Holmquist of Temple, TX; grandchildren Nicole Roy of OK, Andrea Roy of CA, Jennifer Barthell of El Mirage, AZ, Jessica Holmquist of Temple, TX, Meghan Roy of Chicago, and Lacey Roy of Prescott; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by sons Robert Roy, James Roy and John Roy.
The funeral Mass will be Saturday, Sept. 14th at 10 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Payson. Burial and Military Honors to follow Funeral Mass at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!