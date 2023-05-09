Richard “Dick” Kenneth Snell, age 85, of Pine, Arizona, passed peacefully on May 1st , 2023. He is proceeded in death by his father Kenneth Berl “KB” Snell & mother Rheba Joy Snell. He is survived by his loving daughter Mary Helen Snell, son Richard “Rick” Lee Snell, daughter Denise Elaine Snell, and sister Beverly Shoffner Grandchildren: Michael Wayne Faulkner Jr, John Author Snell, and Dustin Richard Snell Great Grandchildren: Presley Snell, Paige Amiot, John Snell, Jr, Hayden Faulkner, and Beckham Faulkner Dick was born in Pampa, Texas, as a young boy his family moved often across the midwest as his father “KB” worked for various Natural Gas Pipeline companies. Dick played high school foot-ball, loved to hunt & fish and upon graduation enlisted in the US Air Force climbing to the rank of master sergeant. During his six years of service that took him to the United Kingdom, Delaware & Arizona he married Sharon Mae Bancroft where they raised three children. After his military service in 1963 Dick settled his young family in the Phoenix area working many jobs from door-to-door Kerby Vacuum sales to Vehicle Repossession before finally settling into a long & distinguished career in finance & banking. Early in his career he earned a graduate degree in consumer banking from the University of Virginia in 1979. Dick continued to serve his community by volunteering with the Phoenix Police department and later Tonto Rim Search & Rescue. His hobbies included good times with family & friends, hunting, fishing, skiing, watching ASU football & piloting his private airplane across the country. Dick was fortunate to retire from banking in his 50’s moving to the dream home he helped build in the town he loved Pine, AZ and remained there until his passing. Dick’s love of family & friends, quick wit & humor will be missed by many. Graveside service will be held Friday May 12th , 2pm at Pine Cemetery followed by a reception at his home in Pine.
