Richard Lee Roxberry, age 77, of Tonto Basin, Arizona, passed away March 19, 2021 at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation in Payson, Arizona surrounded by his family.
Richard was born in April, 1943 in Meadville, PA. He was married to his wife and the love of his life, Frances for nearly 57 years. Richard loved to hunt, fish, boat and 4-wheel the Rim Country, always full of adventure. He was fearless – never afraid to take risks, even sky diving did not cause him pause. An exceptional mechanical mind led him to owning and operating a successful Air Conditioning, Heating and HVAC business and building, improving & modifying his sand rails & ATV buggies.
Richard is survived by his wife Frances Roxberry, of Tonto Basin; his four children: Mrs. Richard (Lynea) Paradis, Mr. Richard Roxberry, Mr. Robert Roxberry and Mrs. Joshua (LeAnne) Lemman; his nine grandchildren: Katherine, Wendy, Robin, Nicolas, Colton, Blake, Taytem, Caiden & Connor; (8) great-grandchildren and (1) great-great-grandchild. Richard is also survived by his Aunt Mildred (Millie) LeBaron and (3) cousins, Howard Roxberry, Tom Roxberry and Suzanne Roxberry. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Dudley Roxberry and May Kathryn Hellyer, and his brother Ronald Robert Roxberry.
A Celebration of Life and Love will be held for family and friends. Arrangements by Messinger Mortuaries and Chapels, Payson, Arizona.
