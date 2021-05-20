Robert Ahlman, 85, of Tonto Basin, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 8, 2021. He is survived by brother Steve and sister Ramona, children Tim, Tony, Jon, Jeff, Laurie, 11 grandkids and 9 great-grandkids.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert’s memory to Fort Reno VFW Post 8807, P.O. Box 723, Tonto Basin, AZ 85553, Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, Hospice of Payson, AZ, or Hospice of the Valley.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Payson. Following the service there will be a gathering at the church facility; food and drink will be provided.
