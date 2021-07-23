Robert Angelo Di Cenzi, age 72, of Payson, Arizona passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Bob was born in Pennsylvania to Elian (Leo) and Elizabeth Pearl Di Cenzi on August 23, 1948. Bob married the love of his life Karen, after serving in Vietnam with the 92nd Assault Helicopter Company. Bob and Karen raised four children and adored their 11 grandchildren during their life. After the loss of his beloved Karen, Bob enjoyed traveling to Mexico and being in the company of his loyal companion dogs Sophie and Lilly.
Bob leaves behind his children, Shanon Rosa (John), Tonya de Werd (Kevin), Brett Curtice (Michael), and Robert ‘Bing’ Di Cenzi (Tracy). He is survived by his grandchildren, Robert, Jacob, Victoria, Gina, Emily, Cody, Brandon, Elizabeth, Robert III, Adam, Tatum, and two great-grandchildren, Amara and McKinley; his sister Toni and her children Joe, Nick, and Lizzy, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, sister (Barbara), and brothers (William and Kenneth).
Bob’s life celebration will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary from 2-4pm on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7601 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. A private interment with full military honors will be held Saturday, July 31st at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park located at 355 W Round Valley Rd, Payson, AZ 85541.
