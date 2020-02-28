Robert “Bob” C. Bonney, 84, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Rim Country Health and Retirement in Payson, AZ from complications of a one vehicle accident. His ashes will be scattered on Strawberry Mountain, outside of Strawberry at a later date. There will be no additional services.
Bob was born in Malden, MA on January 11, 1936 to Robert C. Bonney Sr. and Evelyn Genevieve (Emery, Bonney) Slade. He has a sister Donna Zazzera (AL) and stepbrother Jack Slade (Peggy).
Bob lived in Scituate, MA until the age of 17 when he joined the Marine Corps May 1953. He went to boot camp in Parris Island, SC and then served at Camp Lejeune, SC with the Second Marine Division. He also served at the American Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, in San Diego, CA and transferred to Yokosuka, Japan for 3 years where he adopted two boys, Yasuhisa Tsuchiya (name changed to Hank) and Masahito Tsuchiya (name changed to Bill), children of deceased sister of his wife Misako. They were adopted in October 8, 1962. August 1, 1971 Bob made Master Gunnery Sergeant (E9). Bob served several years in Yuma, AZ at Marine Corps Air Station and a tour in DaNang, Vietnam. Bob retired as Master Gunnery Sergeant (E9) while stationed at the Marine Corps Base, 29 Palms, CA February 28, 1973. During the last several years in the Marine Corps Bob served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Yuma County.
1974 Bob went to Coolidge, AZ as a police officer, later promoted to Lieutenant for 7 years and then promoted to Chief of Police and retired after 11 years in that position.
After retirement Bob moved to Strawberry, AZ and accepted a position as Deputy Sheriff and School Resource Officer for Gila County Sheriff’s Office until retirement in 2013.
Bob is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marlene (Gresham) Bonney; his son Hank Bonney (Dianna); his grandson Rob Bonney (Sonja) and granddaughter Melanie Watson (Jerry). Also survived by his 4 great-grandchildren, Cole and Clay Watson and Levi and Ella Bonney.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert C. Bonney Sr., Evelyn Slade and son Bill Bonney.
He was a quiet, gentle man and loved his family, the outdoors and his dogs. He will be missed by many.
