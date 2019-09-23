Robert “Bob” “Deacon” Gray, age 72, passed away on July 15th, 2019.
Bob was born on November 28th, 1946 in Long Beach, California. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Emily.
Bob was a Marine veteran honorably serving our country during the Vietnam war from 1966 to 1968.
Bob was a man of many talents and did many things in his life which ranged from general contracting, to radio personality, to personal security specialist. He traveled the world with his brother, Bill. Bob was alway singing and is said he always had a song in his heart. His passion though was painting and he became a certified painting instructor under Bob Ross.
In 1996 Bob and Emily moved from northern California to Payson where Bob enjoyed the Arizona outdoors.
A Memorial service for Bob will be held on September 28th, 10:30 a.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy.
