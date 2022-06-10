Bob passed away early morning May 14th at the age of 61 of a heart attack. He was loved by many, had a quick wit, and the gift of gab. His short life was filled with more than most. When he was in his 20’s, he lived in Florida and worked on a boat for a marine institution tagging sharks. One broke loose and ended up biting his forearm, requiring 40 stitches. While living in Colorado, he loved to snowmobile and learned to snowboard. He learned survival skills and opened a military surplus store in Star Valley, “Lone Survivor Surplus.” Over the last few years, he spent several weeks at a time hiking around the island of Kauai, Maui, parts of the Pacific Crest Trail through Oregon and Washington, and parts of the Arizona Trail. He was generous with his knowledge of the outdoors, and always invited newbies to join him in hiking, camping, and rappelling. He also loved kayaking, fishing, mountain biking, and anything adventurous.
In Payson, he was known for his great skills in carpentry and home repair services and throwing the occasional poker party as well as New Year’s Eve parties. He loved his cactus garden, NASCAR and the NFL Cardinals. He had a passion for paleontology, archeology and exploring new places. He always went out of his way to help people. Also, Bob never knew a stranger. With his prominent voice and “larger than life” personality, people knew he was in the building!
He is survived by his former spouse with 2 daughters, Trista and Laken; his significant other, Denise; his siblings, Louie and Jeanette; and his beloved Black Labrador, Rosco. No services planned at this time.
