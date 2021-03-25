Robert C. Schwarz passed away Thursday, March 18 at the age of 84. He was born July 7, 1936.
He was a member of the United States Air Force 1955-1959.
He was with Valley National Bank 36 years. The remainder of his retirement was with his love, Chick Ideker.
He is survived by his only son, Ryan Schwarz; and sister Marian.
Service will be held March 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Messinger Payson Funeral Home.
