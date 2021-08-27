Born the first child to Robert and Edith on Christmas Day 1940. He was to become the “Ol’ Man on the River.” “Bullet Bob” as he was known on the Snake River in the 70’s and 80’s. Bob was in charge of navigating thousands of visitors down the Snake daily. He guided hunters up to the Elk camps in the winters. He was an outfitter, a hunter, a saddle maker and a well recognized braider, with pieces displayed in museums in three states. Bob moved to Pine, AZ in 1999 and set up his “Outfitter Leather” store. With failing health, he peacefully passed on August 15th in Scottsdale, AZ with his sister and brother by his side. Ride on cowboy, ’til we meet again. Say hi to Craig, he passed 6 years back. Just us two surviving our two beautiful brothers, Janet Stephens Slocum of Montrose, CO and Jeffrey R. Stephens of Scottsdale, AZ.
Front Page Stories
