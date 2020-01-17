Robert E. Ayers

Robert “Bob” Ayers, 71, passed away December 12, at his home in Pine, Arizona. He is preceded by his mother, Theresa A. Steuber; and survived by his son, Albert Dahm (Ericka); his grandchildren, Dakota and Derik; siblings; and nieces and nephews.
Service arrangements will be held at 1 p.m. on February 22, 2020, at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road, Payson, AZ 85541.
In college, Bob had the privilege to work as a researcher/archeologist on the Mayan ruins in Mexico City, Mexico. Bob, an Army veteran, was awarded a National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and his marksmanship. More recently, he was awarded for his volunteer work at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. He had a love of fishing and the outdoors, was an accomplished flutist, and he built and maintained many homes in Pine and Strawberry the last 30 years. He was a Minnesota Vikings fan, a dog lover, and had a kind, generous heart. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed by his friends in the area.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to assist in funeral expenses by contacting 928-379-2781.
