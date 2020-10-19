Robert E. (Bob) Morgan was preceded in death by his wife Joan; and survived by his children, Michelle Goodman, R. Judd (Janice) and Zane (Shellie); four grandchildren as well as four great-grandchildren.
A resident of Payson for 19 years. He grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and during his youth, was a regular music performer at his church and involved with the Boy Scouts. He served for two years in the U.S. Army, including Artillery OCS, and was also a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan in 1951. After his discharge from the military, he and his bride moved to the Phoenix area. For a large portion of his life, he was a keyboardist and singer. After retirement, he and his wife traveled across numerous states stopping along the way to play his keyboard at senior facilities. For several years, he also performed regularly at Payson’s senior healthcare facilities and numerous local churches.
During his earlier years, while residing in the Phoenix area, Bob entertained on piano, organ, marimba, and vibes along with other musicians before the invention of electronic keyboards, which he later performed with exclusively. He wrote and performed many original compositions and also spent many hours in local (Phoenix) recording studios providing background music to supplement other musicians such as the late Mike Condello (Wallace and Ladmo) and Henry Thome (Scotch and Soda) as well as arranging. He and “the band” as he liked to refer to them, frequently performed at both Officers and NCO clubs at the former Williams Air Force and Luke Air Force Bases in the Phoenix area. He was involved for several years in-studio recording sessions and while working with the late Mike Condello, had releases on Liberty and London records where their music was popular in Great Britain, Germany, and Australia. Although offered opportunities to tour both in the U.S. and Australia, he declined due to obligations to his young family.
Bob retired from what is now J.P. Morgan Chase. He was Operations Vice-President for Western Security Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Valley National Bank (now Chase Bank) in Phoenix. He was past President of both the Phoenix International Claims Association and Phoenix Home Office Life Underwriters Association. He also held a Fellowship in the Life Office Management Institute (FLMI) in three majors including Underwriting, Claims and Systems Management.
He was greatly loved by his family and will be sorely missed but we know he is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. No public services per his request.
