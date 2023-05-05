It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Robert Eugene Spratt, entering eternal rest on March 28, 2023. Robert passed away unexpectedly at the home of his sister in Hesperia, California, surrounded by his loving family that adored him dearly. Robert was born on July 14th , 1965, in Globe, Arizona. He graduated from Sandpoint High School in Sandpoint, Idaho in 1985 and in 1986 went into the Military. Robert lived in Payson for the last 30 years until moving to California in March of 2023 to be closer to his sister and family. Robert was an avid lover of rock music and was a huge fan of Metallica. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed frequenting the casino from time to time and was actually successful at relieving the casino of their money, however his passion was old coins, and he could spend hours talking with you about them. Robert had a wonderful sense of humor and was famous for his one liners. But it was his loving and kind heart that will be remembered most. Robert believed in helping those less fortunate than him and if you had the privilege of knowing Robert, then you undoubtably knew of his generous nature and that he did so without any hesitation. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Spratt, mother Laraine Parks and his stepfather Bing Parks. He is survived by his sisters, Sherry (Larry) Oropeza of Claypool, Az, Karen (Steve) Cahilig of Angwin, California, Dianne (Dee Dee) Akel and her partner Rudy Barragan of Hesperia, California and Bobbi Hodges of Winnsboro, Tx, Brothers, Jim Spratt of Payson, Az and Richard Butler of Texas, his niece and nephew Ashley (Jason Slinsen) and Nicholas Samojluk, his niece and nephew Desiree Akel and Gage Lee as well as 3 grandnieces, Izabella, Melea and Nora and 1 grandnephew, Ethan. Robert also left behind his 3 dogs, Molly, Jett and Ozzy, whom he loved dearly. Robert will be deeply missed by his family and words cannot express our loss at knowing we will not see his smile or the mischievous light in his eyes again, on Earth. There are no words to express the heartache and the emptiness of knowing a part of us is gone - With his last breath, he took a piece of our hearts. Robert was not just our brother; he was our best friend, and nothing meant more to him that spending time with his family. The overwhelming emptiness that we feel will remain until we are reunited in Heaven. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten. You will live forever in our hearts, and you will always be our “Bobby”. We love you and until we see each other again… Bye Brat. Services were entrusted to Bulman Miles Funeral Services in Globe, Arizona. Visit the website at: www.BulmanMiles.com to offer condolences.
