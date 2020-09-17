Robert H. Cooley passed away on 4/7/20 at home with his wife, son and daughter beside him. He was born on 4/26/35 to Sara and Robert Cooley. He was raised in Prescott and had a great time growing up there.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his brother, John. He is survived by wife, Martha; son, Michael (Melissa), granddaughters, Paige, Bridget, grandson, Cort; daughter, Beth, grandsons, Brandon, Esteban, Juan, and granddaughter, Reana.
He was a graduate of the U of A, College of Agriculture. He was in the Ag industry for forever, farmed with good friends Norman Saba and son Michael. Norman retired and Mike and Bob farmed until Bob retired in 2007. He lived in Payson for 20 years.
He was a proud member of the Marines and served from 1954-1956 with time spent in Korea.
He was a generous soul, wonderful to anyone that worked for him – except his children. He gave a ton and expected a lot. Bob loved to hunt, fish, camp and ski – he was pretty good on the skis. People would call him Jon Claude Cooley. He and his family had many good trips to the mountains of Co., Ariz., Utah, beaches in Mexico. He and Martha had some great trips to Africa, Brazil, Costa Rica, New Zealand, etc. He definitely had a presence about him – tall and in good shape and always with his hat on. You knew he had arrived. He was great fun, a delight to know and be married to for 53 years. It was worth every bit of it. He was the glue for the family and we all miss him dearly.
There will be a party in his memory in Payson in Sept. or Oct. That date still to be determined. In the interim, have a glass of cheer and enjoy life. It really is quite short – and so much to do in so little time. Adios – we’ll get together soon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!