Robert James Maack passed away at his home in Pine, AZ, Friday, March 19, 2021 with Cindy, his wife of 38 years by his side. Bob was born January 14, 1949, in Omaha, Nebraska to James Edward and Lillian (Hesser) Maack. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph Burton Maack, sister Kay Marie Hayes, and son Mark Joseph Maack.
Bob is survived by his wife Cindy Maack; sons Robert “Rick” (Taylor) Maack of Plumas Lake, CA, Randy Lanam (Heidi), of Omaha, NE; grandchildren Wyatt, Belle and Doc Maack and Raydon Carroll; sister Janet Petersen (Terry) of Crescent, IA; brother-in-law James Hayes of Council Bluffs, IA; nieces, nephews, their children and many, many friends.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Pine Community Center on Highway 89 at 10:30. All who loved Bob are welcome to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!