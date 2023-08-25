Robert J. Youtz, 82, was a Payson, Arizona resident who died on April 23, 2023 due to an accident. He was born on January 9, 1941 in Wadsworth, Ohio, the son of Clarence J. Youtz and Ruth (Jackson) Youtz. Robert graduated from Wadsworth High school and married his wife Sandra Jean (Kazar) Youtz, who predeceased him in 2021. Robert is survived by: his son Todd Eugene Youtz of Payson, AZ; son James Alan Youtz and his wife Cynthia Youtz, of Edgewood, NM; grandson Joseph Youtz and his wife Rose Youtz, Baton Rouge, LA; grandson Matthew Youtz, Austin, TX; and sisters Cindy Pelfrey, Wadsworth, OH; and Charlene Beyer, Titusville, FL. Prior to moving to Arizona, Robert worked as a Deputy Sherriff for Medina County, Ohio, from 1965-1970. After moving to Arizona, he worked as a police offi-cer and detective with the Chandler, Arizona Police Department from 1970 till his retirement in 1990. After retirement he and Sandra moved to Overgaard, AZ, where he worked part time as an arson investigator for Navajo County and the White Mountain Apache Tribe. He led the investigation for the 2002 Rodeo Chediski wildfire. He also pursued other beloved hobbies, and was frequently busy with fly-fishing and amateur radio operation. He also worked part time as a hunting guide throughout the White Mountains of Arizona. In 2004, Robert and Sandra moved to Payson, AZ, where they resided the remainder of their lives. Robert was the co-founder of the Payson Flycaster’s club and volunteered much of his time as an area representative for Trout Unlimited, an organization focused on restoration of native trout to historical waters. During his years of service to the organization, Robert was influential in efforts to restore populations of Gila trout to several Northern Arizona streams. Robert also worked on restoration and custom building of fly-fishing rods and hand tied flies, and his online business kept him busy with clients from around the United States, including President George W. Bush. A memorial to celebrate Robert’s life is planned at the City of Payson Green Valley Park on August 26 at 11 AM. Friends of Robert are welcome to attend, and RSVP is not required. Interment was previously at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth, Ohio with his wife Sandra Jean. Voluntary donations may be made to: Trout Unlimited Gila Chapter 530, in the name of Robert J. Youtz (send to Dorothy Howell, 805 Matterhorn Rd., Payson, AZ 85541).
