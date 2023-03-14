Our beloved Robert “Bob” Klaver was called to Heaven on March 06, 2023.
Robert “Bob” Klaver, Son of Philip and Naomi Klaver of Webster City Iowa was born on July 4th, 1934.
Our beloved Robert “Bob” Klaver was called to Heaven on March 06, 2023.
Robert “Bob” Klaver, Son of Philip and Naomi Klaver of Webster City Iowa was born on July 4th, 1934.
Bob was raised in Webster City, Iowa in a farming family. He exuded the values typical of early 20th century small-town America. In the late 1950’s Bob was called to duty in the United States Army. He spent most of his service in Germany.
Bob spent his career as an Engineer for Lockheed Missiles and Space in Sunnyvale, CA. Bob enjoyed his work and it took him to many international locales to work with various programs in the defense industry.
When it came time to retire, Bob and his Wife Ruth relocated to Payson and spent the next 28 years here. Bob and Ruth were involved in many civic and community activities, most notably The Payson Pro-Rodeo committee, where he served as President. Bob and Ruth prepared food and served many people at the rodeo events and other events for the Town of Payson.
Bob was preceded in death by his first Wife, Beulah “Boots” Klaver and his 2nd Wife Ruth Klaver, A Grandson and his beloved Daughter Kelly. We are comforted in the knowledge that they are all celebrating their reunion in Heaven.
He is survived by Sons, Kary Klaver of Payson and KW Klaver of Atoka OK. Bob was proud of all of his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Hospice Compassus of Payson. The people of Hospice Compassus were so wonderful and helped the Family navigate a very difficult time with their loving care.
There will be a celebration of life at Messinger Payson Funeral home on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Bob will be interred at Mountain Meadows Memorial Park in Payson along with his beloved Wife Ruth.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!