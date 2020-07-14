Robert LaVerne Robison, 86, was born 2/18/1934 in Everton, Mo and passed away in Payson, AZ of natural causes on 6/26/2020.
He served 4 years for the Navy in Japan making bombs for the Korean War and he was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Robert is preceded in death by his step-daughters Shirlee L. and Stefani K. Weissert; 2 brothers; and both of his parents. He is survived by his wife Bevereley J. Robison; his children Robert (Mandy) Adams, Jack Robison, Melissa (Jim) Harper, Bonnie Jo (Frank) Huber, Robi Lynn (Burt “Bear”) Reynolds, stepdaughter Kelli J. Weissert; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a small interment in a week or so, date unknown at this time and a Memorial Service in Dec. or Feb. Donations can be made in Robert’s name at Hospice Compassus Payson or Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation in lieu of flowers.
