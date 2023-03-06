Bob Chasse was the kind of person that enriched the lives of the people he met. He was born in Lewiston, Maine. His parents, Ethel and Xavier Chasse had moved from St. Agatha in northern Maine to Lewiston, Maine during World War II.
Bob graduated from high school in 1965 and enlisted in the Air Force. He served in the military police force guarding airplanes in Thailand during the Vietnam War. On his return, he attended the University of Maine and graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor’s Degree. He met his wife, Kay during his sophomore year while she was in nursing school.
Bob married Kay (Parker) in August 1973 and they moved from Maine to Payson, Arizona in 2000. They have two precious daughters, Jessica and Allison, who both settled in Maricopa and Phoenix. Bob was a very kind and attentive husband to Kay and missed celebrating their fiftieth wedding anniversary by six months. He was also a proud, supportive father to his daughters. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Kay and two daughters, Jessica and Allison; Bob’s only sister, Mona Chasse Gagne (Jim); as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bob never met a stranger he could not connect with and he loved to make people laugh. He was a storyteller who taught eighth grade Social Studies at Lewiston Middle School for twenty-five years. He enjoyed great friendships with the many teachers who worked in the middle school and he often heard from former students who admired and respected him.
He loved nature and found lots of trails on the Mogollon Rim as he and his best friend, Ed explored on their side-by-sides. He was an active member of the Tonto Rim Gun Club and he could often be seen on the tra-tor grooming the range in his spare time.
Kay and Bob served as active members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. A funeral service in Celebration of Bob’s life will be held at St. Paul’s on Tyler Parkway on March 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception. All are welcome to attend and share the joy of knowing Bob.
