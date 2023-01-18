Husband and Wife and long-time residents of Christopher Creek both passed away in 2022.
Robert (Bob) Lee Wells passed away January in Payson, and Penelope (Penny) Kaye Wells passed away shortly thereafter in March in South Carolina while with her son, Rusty.
They were married in 1958 in Phoenix. Bob and his soon to be father-in-law Desson “Doc” Houck built one of the first cabins in Christopher Creek on Ashby Lane. They came up on the old road from Phoenix every weekend to construct the cabin back in the 50’s. Mr. Ashby sold them two lots which are still together today across from the Mormon church. Bob and Penny honeymooned there as times were tight. They were there during the big Labor Day flood at the Creek. They relocated to South Carolina a couple of different times during their marriage as they had two children that lived there. During the 63 years of their marriage, they always said I Love You before going to sleep every night.
They are predeceased by both their parents and by their oldest son, Robert (Bobby) Desson Wells. They are survived by their sons, Lance Lee Wells of Peoria AZ, Russell (Rusty) Emerson Wells of Simpsonville SC and their daughter Kayelen Louise (Wells) Savitz of Simpsonville SC. Bob is also survived by his brother, Wayne Wells of Scottsdale AZ. In additional to their 4 children, they have 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Bob & Penny met each other because they lived on the same street in Phoenix. Literally they married the boy/girl next door. They met when they were 13 and 14 then went to Phoenix High School where Bob played varsity baseball for 3 years while Penny was on the Pom-Pom Squad.
Bob played Men’s fast-pitched softball for many years and in 1970 his team (Shafer & Smith) won the World Title in Kerman, CA. He also coached Pop Warner Football when his son Rusty played on the team. Penny was the cheerleading coach, and their daughter was a cheerleader. All their children were involved in sports. Bob also loved to golf up in Payson when they came for the weekends and was there for the first tee time of the day. That’s when he taught his sons Bobby, Lance and Rusty to play. His son Rusty really excelled and became a golf pro for a time in South Carolina.
Bob was a quality assurance engineer at Motorola and Digital, which took him to South Carolina in the 80s. They resided there for several years and then retired and moved back to Christopher Creek. They did move to South Carolina for a time after that as well, but Arizona was always “home”. Their biggest regret was selling the family cabin at Christopher Creek but felt being near family in South Carolina was important.
Penny loved being with friends and family more than anything. She could make a gourmet meal out of nothing, made the best tamales, wrote a cookbook, could find the best treasures at the thrift store, and loved to do crafts, play cards, dominoes and bingo. She went back to school in adulthood with 3 boys at home and became an LPN and then an Administrator with Signa. After an early retirement, she headed up the Christopher Creek Fire Department Fire Belles for several years, then learned how to be an EMT in her 60’s.
They really had a great life together. Bob and Penny loved Rim life and living in the mountains. They resided the last 3 years of their life in back Christopher Creek at their best friends’ home, James & Jenny Cronk on Columbine, prior to their passing. We miss and love you both and know you are together in Heaven!
