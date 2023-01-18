Robert Lee Wells and Penelope Kaye Wells

Husband and Wife and long-time residents of Christopher Creek both passed away in 2022.

Robert (Bob) Lee Wells passed away January in Payson, and Penelope (Penny) Kaye Wells passed away shortly thereafter in March in South Carolina while with her son, Rusty.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.