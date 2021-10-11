Our much-loved Dad passed away suddenly on Sept. 15, 2021 from heart complications. This was completely unexpected and leaves family and friends shocked and deeply saddened.
Rob was born in Kansas City on Aug. 30, 1944. He grew up spending summers on his grandfather’s farm, and Boy Scout camp when his father worked there as a troop leader. This fostered his lifelong passion for the outdoors.
He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in Mission, Kansas. and attended Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas.
While raising his family Rob worked as a small business owner, Gila County sheriff’s deputy and then as a police officer in Payson, Ariz.
Rob really loved law enforcement and became a firearms expert and provided shooting instruction to the rest of his department. In his later years he received a BS in Communications from the University of Arizona in Tucson and started his own consulting business.
Rob lived in northern Arizona most of his adult life. His favorite activities were camping, boating, hunting, four-wheeling, or just taking a picnic lunch and making a day trip to Roosevelt Lake or the forest on the Mogollon Rim.
Rob is survived by his daughters, Sheri Lynn Coles, Lee Ann Beery (Robb); his brother, Tad Barnett Coles (Cindy); and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Marjorie Jeanne Mercer; his father, John Kenneth (Tad) Coles Jr.; and his sister, Linda Jeanne Cannon.
The family will be scattering Rob’s ashes in his beloved Arizona mountains in a private ceremony.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!