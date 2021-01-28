Roberta Jean LaRue was born May 9th, 1935 in Phoenix, Arizona. She passed away on January 22nd, 2021 at her home in Payson, Arizona of natural causes.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert William Thompson, Don S. Black, Darwin Lars Petersen,; son Daniel Seale Thompson; and a brother, Allan James LaRue. She is survived by a sister, Miki (Bryant) Norman; her children Diana (Jeff) Hutchings, Daryl Thompson, stepchildren Dottie, Petey (Marissa), Perry, Tammy (Eddie), Nola; 32 grandchildren, and many great-grand-children.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 913 S. Ponderosa St. Payson, AZ 85541 at 10 a.m. on Feburary 2nd, 2021. Social distancing and mask required.
