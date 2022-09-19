Longtime Payson resident, Roberta Cogswell, passed away in April in Alpharetta, GA. A Celebration of Life Service in her honor will be held on Saturday, October 8 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Cross Lutheran Church in Payson.
Roberta was born in New Britain, Connecticut the second of seven children to George and Ebba Peterson. She graduated from New Britain High School and worked for the Stanley Tool Company during World War II. In 1944 she married Theodore (Tobe) Cogswell. Connecticut winters prompted them to venture west with their two young children and in July of 1950 they settled in Phoenix.
Roberta was a devoted wife and mother but also a successful career woman ahead of her time. She was employed for twenty five years by Farnam Companies as an office manager and purchasing agent overseeing multi-million dollar budgets. In 1959 she was one of five finalists in the Arizona Republic’s Fair Lady contest which recognized outstanding working women in Arizona. Although she worked full time, she was an extraordinary homemaker and found time to be active in the PTA and as a member of Mt. of Olives Lutheran Church.
After retiring in 1980, Roberta and Tobe moved to Payson. She was an early and involved member of Mt. Cross Lutheran Church, member and officer of the Lioness Club and MHA board and auxiliary member. She enjoyed volunteering at the Almost New Shop and was a leading participant in community activities to benefit others. In 2016 Roberta moved to Georgia to be closer to family but her heart was always in Arizona, especially Payson.
Roberta is survived by her daughter Bobbi Sorensen, son Brent Cogswell (Judy Vidal), grandson Michael Sorensen (Betsey), granddaughter Cara Becker (Mike), four great grandsons and one great granddaughter who cherish her memory and the legacy of her remarkable life. The joy she brought to so many will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Cross Lutheran Church, the Payson Library, and the Northern Gila County Historical Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!