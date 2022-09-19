Roberta P. Cogswell

Longtime Payson resident, Roberta Cogswell, passed away in April in Alpharetta, GA. A Celebration of Life Service in her honor will be held on Saturday, October 8 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Cross Lutheran Church in Payson.

Roberta was born in New Britain, Connecticut the second of seven children to George and Ebba Peterson. She graduated from New Britain High School and worked for the Stanley Tool Company during World War II. In 1944 she married Theodore (Tobe) Cogswell. Connecticut winters prompted them to venture west with their two young children and in July of 1950 they settled in Phoenix.

