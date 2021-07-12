Robin Anne Spidle, 68, passed peacefully at Hospice Compassus on June 28, 2021. Born May 31, 1953 in Akron, Ohio she spent the last decades of her life working as a nurse in various medical facilities in Payson. She requested no services be held, but for each to remember her in their own way. Donations in Robin’s honor may be sent to Payson Wonder Dogs c/o Becky Wiles, 116 E. Aero Dr., Payson, AZ 85541 928-472-6967.
