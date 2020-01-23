Roger Dean Timmer, 77, of Strawberry, AZ passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer, in Litchfield Park, AZ. Roger was born July 12, 1942 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he spent 46 years of his life. Roger served his country in the South Dakota Air National Guard for 26 years. Roger also worked for John Morell and Co. for 26 years. Roger and his family moved to Arizona in 1988, where he resided and worked various pre retirement jobs for 31 years.
Roger is survived by his companion of 15 years, Ardys Kirby; children, Tara (Chris) Taylor, of Harvest, AL and Brian (Tracy) Timmer of Clute, TX; 3 granddaughters, Ashley (Conner) Finnell of Mesa, AZ, Caitlynn Taylor of Mesa, AZ, and Aiden Timmer of Clute, TX; 5 brothers, Dave, Ron, Jim, Douglas, and Terry Timmer as well as his longtime friend and brother-in-law, Douglas Gravning. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Donna Ross, who often referred to him as her own son.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hilda Timmer; sister, Connie (Timmer) Gravning. He was also preceded by the mother of his children, Sharon (Ross) Timmer.
Roger will be remembered by his unfaltering need to help others. As well as his friendly, out-going personality. Roger was the life of the party. He will also be remembered for “Getting Great Deals” at all of the thrift stores he regularly frequented. Roger will be missed by many friends and family.
