Roger Grady Harrison was born in Cottonwood, Arizona but was raised in Payson, AZ. The oldest of four boys born to parents Audrie Harrison and Judith Ann Skabelund.
Roger was married for 45 years to Eufrocina Melchor Iluzada Harrison. He leaves behind his wife and four children: his daughters Effie, Aurelia, Catherine, and his son Leo. In addition, he leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Roberto, Anthony, Grady, Paul, Christiano, Andrew and his granddaughter Audrie.
The son of a prominent Payson family, he was a firsthand witness in the growth of the town of Payson and in the growth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Payson, AZ. As a teenager, he worked with his father for Harrison Electric Company. He serviced and did electrical work for many of the older buildings in Payson as a teenager. While attending PHS he starred in baseball, being named an all-state catcher for the Longhorns baseball team during the 1970s.
He held the highest batting average and home run records at PHS for nearly thirty years. Roger then spent 10 years in the U.S. Navy and 25 years working for the California Highway Patrol. In total, he spent 40 years living in Riverdale, California before moving back to his hometown a few years before his passing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He spent his last days fishing and tending to his little vegetable garden. He leaves behind a legacy of strong faith and service.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 17th in the chapel for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (913 S. Ponderosa St.). Services will start at 10 a.m.
