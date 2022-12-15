Roger Grady Harrison

Roger Grady Harrison was born in Cottonwood, Arizona but was raised in Payson, AZ. The oldest of four boys born to parents Audrie Harrison and Judith Ann Skabelund.

Roger was married for 45 years to Eufrocina Melchor Iluzada Harrison. He leaves behind his wife and four children: his daughters Effie, Aurelia, Catherine, and his son Leo. In addition, he leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Roberto, Anthony, Grady, Paul, Christiano, Andrew and his granddaughter Audrie.

