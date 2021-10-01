It is with a mix of profound sadness as well as joy that we announce the death of Roger Mills Estes Jr. Profound sadness that he will no longer be the voice on the phone we need to hear...and joy that he has made his way out of the confines of a failing body. Dad...Roger...left us on September 19, 2021. He died the way he wanted...in Payson, Az. in his sleep.
Roger was an Arizona native. Born in Douglas... he lived his 94 years in Arizona...a state he loved with a passion. He and his beloved wife Winnie shared countless adventures...and no matter thin or flush...their love was unshakable. They raised two children...James and Jeanne Estes. With Roger and Winnie there was never a question as to their love for each other and for family.
He was a man of many talents and skills. Roger was an accomplished singer with a fine tenor voice. He had the ability to take a piece of hardwood and create a work of art on his lathe. His children and 7 grandchildren and great grandchildren believed he could repair most anything with little more than black tape and bailing wire. Roger trained as a barber after serving his country as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy during WWII. The majority of his professional life was spent with the United States Postal Service, where he advanced from a part-time carrier to the position of Postmaster.
There were so many people over the years who called him friend. If someone needed help with a task... needed money...counsel or just a shoulder to cry or lean on... be it family or neighbor... Roger was always there. He served his community as a School Board member and was dedicated to improving the opportunities for children with disabilities in his hometown of Douglas. Roger was also always active in his local church and other community groups that supported those less fortunate and in need.
The Chiricahua mountains were his home away from home. The majesty of this “Sky Island” appealed to his spirit of adventure. His appreciation for the beauty and uniqueness of this special place in Arizona speaks to his deep connection with nature and the beauty of our world. Perhaps it was this connection that inspired Roger to make this world a better place for those who knew and loved him throughout his life.
There are no formal services planned at this time. The family will be holding a private memorial at a future date. Those who might want to honor his life are asked to consider donations to: Douglas Association For Retarded Citizens, Douglas, Az. 520-364-7473 or www.payson-communitykids.com
