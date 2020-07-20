Ronald B. Shook, died July 11, 2020 in Payson. He was born Sept. 21, 1956 in Coffeyvale, Kan.
He owned the Track Shack, Sugar Shack, and Simply Joann with his parents.
Parents Leon and Joann Shook, brothers James and Steve Shook.
No services planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!