Ronald Hamric went home to His Lord and Savior on September 30, 2019.
He was born on October 31, 1942 in Abilene, Texas. Ron was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Rae Gene Hamric; his mother Margaret and his stepfather Glenn Maul; and his brother Tony.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Lisa Batten (Tom) and 2 granddaughters of Mesa, AZ.; 3 sisters, Rose Cummings, Judy Mazzari and Rebecca Hamric; and his wife of 8 years, Brenda Hamric of Pine and her daughters, Dana Heath (Nick) and Amy Martell and her 6 grandchildren.
Ron was an elder at Strawberry Chapel in the Pines where he worshipped The LORD and served Him. He was a retired Anaheim Fire Battalion Chief and proudly served in the U.S. Marines.
There will be a service to celebrate his life October 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Strawberry Chapel in the Pines, 8579 Fossil Creek Rd., Strawberry, AZ 85544. Donations may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 148888, Nashville, TN 37214.
