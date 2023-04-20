Ronald Jean McCulley (“Ron”) died on April 15th, after a brief and brutal battle with ALS. He passed while listening to It is Well with my Soul and surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was loved and knew he was loved. Ronald McCulley was born May 15th , 1949 in Salem, Massachusetts, home of the fighting Witches. He was the youngest of three, the only boy from a Catholic working-class Boston family with his sisters Gloria and Leona. He enjoyed spending time with his cousins, running and swimming, and would later become a lifeguard in both the ocean and local pools. Ronald joined the Air Force and provided forward air control in Vietnam, where he served with pride and made many lifelong friends. After his time in Vietnam, Ronald married Tricia McCulley of Denver and they had two daughters. Being a father brought Ronald so much joy; he adored his girls and wanted to be with them every minute. A genius in electrical engineering, Ronald began working at Lockheed Martin in the early 80’s and rose through the company until he was Manager of Power Systems and the Battery Lab. Many systems that he created went into space to help NASA in it’s explorations. In 1991, he married Denise McCulley, who would be his loving and patient wife for 32 years and became a stepfather to her two girls. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2010 after 28 years. In retirement, Ron found joy in RV and classic car restoration, antique radios, genealogy and various engineering projects. He relocated to Payson, AZ in 2017 and loved the sunsets and the relaxed way of life. Ronald McCulley was preceded in death by both of his parents, John and Loretta McCulley and his father-in-law Dale Thompson. He is survived by his wife Denise, his daughters Colleen Oakes and Cynthia McCulley of Denver, Colorado, Heather and Jenny Sorrentino of Mesa and two beloved grandchildren Maine and Mia.
