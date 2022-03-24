Ronald Lee Barber, 77, passed away March 19, 2022, in Payson, AZ. Ron was born December 29, 1944 to Leroy and Alma Barber in Oklahoma City, OK. He was the baby brother to his sisters, JoAnn and Carolyn. The family moved to Phoenix in 1957. The rest of the family eventually returned to Oklahoma but Ron made Arizona his home. Ron took an early retirement from the contact lens business in 1987 and built a home in Tonto Basin. He worked part time around Tonto including on ASU’s archeological dig team before eventually going back to work full time for TDS Telecom. While working for TDS he transferred to Happy Jack where he built another home and took his second retirement in 2007. He resided in Happy Jack until his health required a lower elevation moving him to Payson in 2017.
Ron was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman and his favorite places to be were in the wilderness or on the lake with his family and friends.
Ron is survived by his two children, Dave (Dee) Barber of Payson and Kathi Barber of Phoenix; Three granddaughters, Kristin (Mick) Allred of Payson, Melissa Barber of Wheaton, IL, and Stephanie (Joel) Henderson of Phoenix; four great-grandchildren, August & Sawyer Henderson and Shay & Annie Allred; sister Carolyn (Glenn) Lee of Meridian, TX; five nephews, Terry, Mark, Scott, Kevin, and Dick; and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister JoAnn and brother-in-law Lynn Wood.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at Rim View Community Church in Star Valley, AZ at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Rim View Community Church Youth Camp Scholarship Fund in his honor. Donations can be mailed to Rim View Community Church, 4180 E Hwy 260, Star Valley, AZ 85541.
