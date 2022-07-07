Ronald Michael Lanese (Ron) was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 31, 1935 and passed on July 2, 2022. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Lanese, parents Anthony and Lucy Lanese, and his brother Gaetano (Mugsy) Lanese.
He is survived by his three children, Ronnie Lanese, Barbara (Patrick) Underwood and Tony Lanese; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Ron ventured to Arizona in 1958 with his first wife Lucille and family where he began his career with GE/Honeywell. As an entrepreneur, he left Honeywell to pursue his career in the restaurant business. After opening Mario’s, his first pizza shop in the early 1970s, he quickly realized this was becoming a family affair leading to a move to Payson with his wife Patty and business partners, Barbara and Patrick where they expanded the business into a family-run chain of restaurants in Payson, Pinetop and Phoenix. Mario’s Pizza was the home-away-from-home for the entire family and was where all of his children grew up and contributed to the business at some point.
Ron also had a passion for golf leading him to originate the “Pasta Open,” a successful golf tournament for 25 years.
Ron was very involved in the community as the President of Payson Chamber of Commerce as well as the Italian American Club in Phoenix. He loved to meet new people and make new friends wherever he went. He was known for being able to turn a seven-day vacation into a three-day trip. He loved to spend his time playing a variety of card games, golfing, hosting poker night, relaxing, and cooking with his family.
Ron Lanese left behind a lifetime of memories, love, and stories that will continue to make everyone laugh.
If you would like to join the family with sharing memories and stories of Ron, please join us for a Celebration of Life and Lunch on July 16, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Payson Senior Center; 514 W. Main St., Payson, AZ 85541. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to paysonseniorcenter. org for their new building fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!