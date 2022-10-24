Ronald P. Faragher Sr. Oct 24, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronald P. Faragher Sr., 84, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed on October 17, 2022 in Payson, AZ where he lived. Served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea. Worked for AAA Always On Time Lock Smith.He was a loving father and enjoyed fishing and riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Survivors include his sister, Carolyn Keeley; 3 sons, Ron Jr., Billy and Phil. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ronald P. 