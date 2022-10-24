Ronald P. Faragher Sr.

Ronald P. Faragher Sr., 84, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed on October 17, 2022 in Payson, AZ where he lived. Served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea. Worked for AAA Always On Time Lock Smith.

He was a loving father and enjoyed fishing and riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Survivors include his sister, Carolyn Keeley; 3 sons, Ron Jr., Billy and Phil.

