Ronald “Ron” Page born in Vincennes Indiana and died on 05/10/2022 he was 78 years old.
In the days of old, there were stories told of a man named Ron, 1 of 10, number one son, his mother still living, soon to be 101. When he was a lad, he became a dad of a boy and girl. Choices in life caused him to divorce his wife and he moved miles away. He returned to the valley and had a career in fabrication. He could cook a mean steak and loved a good vacation. Roosevelt or Bartlett were his choice lakes, he’d load up the motorhome and head to Jake’s, Corner that is. He was a fan of the King, Waylon and Willie and Patsy and crew, he had a great sense of humor but was serious too. His son passed before him several years ago, along with a grandson he never got to know. His daughter gave him 2 grandkids and he has a couple of greats, the stories of Grandpa Ron will be shared at the dinner plate. He loved his family and had a sentimental side. He was also a biker and loved to ride. Payson is where he chose to live out his retirement, he was a great neighbor and friend they will not forget. There may have been a sighting or two at the Buffalo because if it wasn’t Mexican food that is where he liked to go. His body grew weary and his eyes grew dim, Ron Page was a great man to those that knew him. I prayed Lord don’t take him until he calls on you, for I want to see him in heaven with a body made anew! It’s only through Christ that one can be saved from the condemnation of the fiery grave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!