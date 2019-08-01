Ronald Roy Trainor, "Ron," 73 years young, born on 12/6/1945 in Pima, AZ, who loved his mountain top home in Payson, Arizona and his wife, Wendy, passed away surrounded by family members in the early morning of July 25th, 2019, in Phoenix. Wendy describes Ron as the world’s oldest living teenager in the best possible sense. He loved life and treated everyone with respect and kindness. He lived every day with the goal of being happy and he succeeded even when times were tough. Ron met the woman he would share his life with at “Nifty Fifties” in Phoenix on her 40th birthday and they danced and laughed together for the next 30 years. They were married at El Encanto in Phoenix on 10/30/99.
Ron was the son of the late Glenn Sr. (Bud) and Geraldine (Emmett) Trainor, and brother to the late Glenn Trainor Jr. He is survived by his wife Wendy, stepson Genghis Gregory Jorgensen, aunts and uncles Odette & Y.G. Fulton and Helen & Harold Henager, nieces Jennifer & Sherry Holland, brother and sister-in-law, Ken & Mara Holland, sister-in-law, Susan Shank, and a large group of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins in other Arizona cities.
In his youth, Ron drove race cars, then ran racing crews, and finally designed cars. He retired from his 3rd generation family machine shop in Phoenix where he spent his time working hard and enjoying his employees/friends and racing buddies.
Here in Payson Ron quickly became active in the Rim Country Classic Auto Club and participated in many car shows. Every Thursday he met with a group of old-timers to have breakfast together. He felt very fortunate to have developed such good friendships.
Ron and Wendy spent many happy hours with a local wine tasting group, and their friends from the local Democratic Club were a wonderful support to both of them. Deepest appreciation to the friends and neighbors who volunteered to care for his beloved dogs, Chewbacca & Midget, while Wendy had to be in Phoenix with him during his illness. Ron’s life was one well-lived with no regrets.
He was a devoted Chevy lover – especially his 1960 Chevy Impala that he spent almost two decades restoring. He enjoyed BBQs on his deck and gathering with family and friends. And, of course, racing was in his blood from early childhood until his dying breath.
He was a Vietnam Veteran (Navy).
There will be a celebration of his life later as Wendy decides her future plans. We will open our home at that time to share stories, adventures, laughs & some tears as we remember the joys we shared.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the local non-prof-it Veterans Helping Veterans at 1000 N. Beeline Highway Ste. 213, Payson, Arizona 85541 (vhvinc.org/donate/).
