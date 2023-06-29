Ronald Clifford Tipps, 80, of Payson passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 31st, 2023. Ron was born in Long Beach, Ca, on June 10th, 1942, to Bryant and Josephine (Murray) Tipps. He served four years in the United States Navy as a corpsman from 1961 to 1965. After an honorable discharge Ron became an auto mechanic and worked for nearly 20 years for Firestone in the San Diego, CA, area. He married his wife Myrna in 1982 and moved to Payson in 2005. He worked at the Ace Hardware in Payson in the garden and hardware areas for almost 20 years and was a beloved member of the Ace family. Ron loved animals and spent quite some time volunteering at the local animal shelter and caring for his many dog and cat friends over the years. Ron also volunteered at the Payson library where he worked in the Library Friends of Payson bookstore. He was passionate about auto racing, especially drag racing, and loved to attend races with his family and friends. He was also very active with the Payson Rodeo Committee and Race for Life, where he volunteered his time and talents over many years. Ron is preceeded in death by his wife Myrna, his father, Bryant, his mother, Josephine, and his brother Tom. He is survived by his stepsons James Anbro of Lino Lakes, MN, David Anbro of Monroe, NC, his sister Londa Mabrey of Vista, CA, and his niece Stephanie Kentner of Vista, CA. A celebration of his life will be held on July 15th at 11:00, Ramada 4 in Rumsey Park, Payson, AZ. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson.
