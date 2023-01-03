Roscoe Leischner of Payson, AZ passed away peacefully on Dec. 6th, 2022, surrounded by family. Roscoe was born Aug. 7th, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa to Leo and Lois Leischner. He was the second oldest of 12 children. He graduated from Rancho Alamitos High School in 1960. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1961 and worked at a radar early warning station at Cape Lisburne, AK. He was honorably discharged in 1965. Roscoe worked for 32 years at Southern California Edison in Santa Ana, CA, before retiring to Payson, AZ in 1997. Roscoe married the love of his life, Cynthia White on April 16th, 1966. They were married for 56 years until his recent passing. Roscoe and Cindy have two sons, Jeff and Scott. He loved spending time with his boys, coaching baseball, working in the garage, working in the yard or fixing stuff around the house. Roscoe and Cindy were active in their church, St. Philip the Apostle and volunteered their time at the St. Vincent DePaul food bank. Roscoe is survived by his wife, Cindy; sons, Jeff and Scott; daughter-in-law, Amy; his two grandchildren, Jake and Rebecca; and 9 of his siblings. Roscoe will be remembered for his sense of humor, which he never lost, his gentle, caring spirit and his love and devotion to his family. Services will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Church on Jan. 6th, 2023. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30am, Funeral Mass at 11:00am with a reception following. For those wishing to attend, interment will occur at Mountain Meadows Cemetery at 2:00pm.
