Rosemary Fergen passed away Oct. 15, 2021 in Payson, AZ at the age of 93. She was a first generation American, born to Ludwig and Anna Janele in Tyndall, South Dakota on Feb. 13, 1928, where she lived until married. She was a good student and very involved with music.
Rosemary began playing the organ at church in Jr. High and continued to do so for over 45 years, as well as singing in church choirs. She performed as a soloist and as piano accompanist for many occasions. After high school, she taught 2 years in one room grade schools near Tyndall and Parkston, SD.
Rosemary married Lewis Fergen on Aug. 17, 1948 and joined him in Parkston, SD where they made their home for 25 years and raised their 4 children. They relocated to Tekamah, NE for 13 years before settling in Payson in 1986.
Rosemary was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker which she believed to be her life’s work and greatest accomplishment. She worked for a few years in a local clothing store when her children were all school aged.
Rosemary was a faithful and active parishioner at all 4 parishes she belonged to throughout her life. She served not only through her musical gifts, but also as a member of the Sodality Group and as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound, while a parishioner at St. Philip’s Church in Payson. She was also a “Pink Lady” Auxiliary Volunteer at Payson Regional Hospital for 20 years.
Rosemary’s unwavering commitment to her Catholic Faith and the love for her family were the guiding principles in her life and she felt extremely blessed by both. She also had many sincere and cherished friends. Many described her as a very special and loving lady, who also liked to tease and laughed often, usually at herself.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lew, her son Michael, grandson Jesse Smith and brother Lou “Melvie” Janele.
She is survived by her son Gary and his wife Elaine Fergen of Palmer, AK; daughter Debbie Fergen of Gardner, KS.; son Jeff and his wife Wendy Fergen of Cornville, AZ.; grandson Michael (Becky) Fergen of Colorado Springs, CO.; grandson Dustin (Kimberly) Fergen of Olathe, KS.; great granddaughters Alexis and Scarlett Fergen of CO; and Joanna, Angelica and Emma Fergen of KS.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 10/28/21 with a rosary beginning at 10:15 with a musical interlude.
In lieu of floral arrangements, Rosemary had requested that donations be made to St. Philip the Apostle Church for mass intentions offered in her name.
