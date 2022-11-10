Ross “Bill” W. Gooder

Ross “Bill” William Gooder, age 86, of Cresco, Iowa, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022, at Aase Haugen Home in Decorah, Iowa.

Ross was born on June 26, 1936, to Niles and Ruth(Slifka) Gooder in Cresco, Iowa, and was raised by a single mother, his grandmother, and two uncles. When Ross was 15 years old he started working for Walt Fye junking cars. While in high school Ross played on the football team and graduated from Cresco High School in 1954, married Betty Webster on October 15, 1956, in Cresco, Iowa. Before serving in the United States Army (1959) in Fort Benning, Ga., Ross was doing construction work in Cresco.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.