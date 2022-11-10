Ross “Bill” William Gooder, age 86, of Cresco, Iowa, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2022, at Aase Haugen Home in Decorah, Iowa.
Ross was born on June 26, 1936, to Niles and Ruth(Slifka) Gooder in Cresco, Iowa, and was raised by a single mother, his grandmother, and two uncles. When Ross was 15 years old he started working for Walt Fye junking cars. While in high school Ross played on the football team and graduated from Cresco High School in 1954, married Betty Webster on October 15, 1956, in Cresco, Iowa. Before serving in the United States Army (1959) in Fort Benning, Ga., Ross was doing construction work in Cresco.
Ross and Betty returned to Cresco in 1965 from Fort Benning, Ga. Ross owned the Sport Hut selling and working on snowmobiles. Ross worked for his brother Don in the car business and trailer business. Ross also owned Gooder Construction and R&B Aluminum making aluminum trailers in the 90’s.
Ross and Betty had a daughter Billie Jo in 1975, living in a house that Ross built in Cresco. Also being a mentor for Claude Dr. David Shaw’s son that lived next door. Ross then bought property in Vernon Springs building a house and construction shop. While living in Vernon Springs Ross raised a flock of black sheep, horses, mules and goats. Ross also loved and raised German Shorthaired Pointers his whole adult life, “The only breed of dogs in the world.”
In 1989 Ross married Betty Marley and they moved to Strawberry, Arizona in 1996 to retire. Ross started a business called Gooder Building. He was on the fire board of Pine-Strawberry Fire Department. In 2014 Ross moved back to Cresco, Iowa to be closer to family.
In June of 1984 Ross’s wife Betty passed away and Ross raised his daughter as a single father with help from his family.
Ross was involved with the Wild Life Board, the Driftrunners Club, and working with the Boy Scouts. “Uncle Bull” enjoyed hunting and fishing with his nephews and watching them race quarter midgets and stock cars. He enjoyed helping his daughter with her horses as well.
Ross is survived by Betty Marley Gooder of Strawberry, Arizona; daughter Billie Jo Webster Marley of Strawberry, Arizona; sister-in-law Rosie Gooder of Cresco, Iowa; 4 nephews Patrick (Becky) Gooder of Cresco, IA and their children, Shay Gooder, Chris Gooder and children, Adelina, Leo, and Judelyn, and Dakota (Bryce) Hruska and daughter, Arietta; Michael (Rachel) Gooder of Cresco, IA and their children, Abby (Dan) Inglis and son, Wyatt and daughter Roise, and John (Molly) Gooder and daughter, Ella and Mara, Gary (Sara) Gooder of Cresco, IA and their children, Sydney Gooder-Hayes and children, Paxton and Summer, Josie (Brian) Hrdlicka and daughter, Maelyn and Jentry, and Sierra Gooder, Lee (Jill) Gooder of Cresco, IA and their children Shelley (Joe) Marshall and daughter Kennedy and Zach (Katie) Gooder and daughter, Autumn and Ailyn and 1 niece Gay Duroe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Niles and Ruth, wife Betty Webster Gooder, brother Don Gooder and a nephew, John Gooder.
