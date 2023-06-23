Ross D. Carpenter, 74, passed away on June 8, 2023, in Payson, Arizona. At his request, no services are planned, but instead his family will have a party in his memory at a later date. Ross Daniel Carpenter was born December 16, 1948, in Greeley, Colorado to Walter S. (Tuffy) and Addine M. Carpenter. He grew up in several locations throughout New Mexico and Arizona following his father’s career as an educator, including Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and Ganado on the Navajo Indian Reservation. He was a standout athlete at Ganado High School, from which he graduated as senior class valedictorian in 1966. He attended Arizona Western College in Yuma for a year and transferred to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in 1971. He was drafted into the U.S. Army following college, serving two years at Fort Ord, California. Following his discharge, he engaged in construction work in Arizona while competing in bull riding events in rodeos around the West. During this time, he was enrolled in the Race Track Management Program at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He later obtained his teaching credentials and taught math, science, and P.E. in the Payson, Arizona elementary and middle schools while coaching football and basketball. He was also part of the coaching staff for Payson High School boys’ basketball that led their team to the state finals two years in a row. After retirement from the Payson school district, he ran the wellness center at Eastern Arizona Community College. He was a loving husband to his wife Shari and their life was a great adventure for over 40 years. He was a devoted father to his daughter Katie (Noah) and a doting papa to granddaughters Harlee Jane and Brynlee Sloane to who he passed on his lifelong love of sports especially his love of the San Francisco Giants. His family, also including his sister-in-law Sandy of Sun City West, brother, Charles (Irma) of Holbrook, sister Starla (George) of Colorado, and many nieces and nephews, will miss him greatly while being proud of the legacy he leaves for them. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice are encouraged.
