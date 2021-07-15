In loving memory of Roy Edward Wiitala. Born Dec. 15, 1933 in Toivola, Michigan.
Preceded in death by daughter Kathy; survived by wife Margaret, daughter Lynda (Kent), sons Dan (Judy), and Chris (Kathy); 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Proud Air Force veteran. Retired from Allied Signal.
There will be a modest service at Messinger Funeral Home, Payson, AZ on Wednesday, July 21st at 1:00 p.m.
