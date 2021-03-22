Ruth Ann Mitchell, 74, of Star Valley, passed away on March 16, 2021. Born in Akron, Ohio to John and Gladys Zimmer. Funeral Services have been held. Interment at Phoenix Memorial Park Cemetery, Phoenix, AZ. with her husband Bobby Dean Mitchell Sr. who passed away December 24, 2015.
Survivors include her sons; Bobby, Brian and Dallas, and 10 grandchildren.
Messinger Payson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
