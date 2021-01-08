Mrs. Ruth Johnson of Tempe, Arizona, formerly of Phoenix and Payson, passed away at home after a brief illness on December 28, 2020. She was born Ruth Harriet Donaldson to Mable Bledsoe and Harry Donaldson in Wichita, Kansas on October 27, 1916.
Growing up in Wichita, Kansas and Durant, Oklahoma, Ruth loved to rollerskate and swim. She graduated from high school in Dallas, Texas, and married her best friend’s older brother, James Clinton Johnson, in 1936. Ruth moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1947.
She routinely wrote letters to all her family members in her lovely cursive handwriting. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Payson Packers, a hiking club, until her 90s. Ruth loved being outside, spending time in her yard tending to plants and being followed by her beloved dogs.
Ruth had just celebrated her 104th birthday. A Zoom call was organized and took place over 5 states involving 5 generations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her aunt Hazel Bledsoe Jack, her beloved older brother First Lieutenant Harold Donaldson, her grandson Bradley Johnson and her husband of 64 years James C. (Jim) Johnson along with many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Ruth is survived by her five children, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She had close relationships with each of her children and their spouses, James Harry Johnson (Cyndi), Judith Clare Martinez, Donna Marie Marshak (Robert), Fred Erskine Johnson (Megs) and Wesley DeForest Johnson (Dixie).
No funeral services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hospice of the Valley at 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or www.hov.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!