Ruth Louise Elkins (Hoehn, Kodz), 93, of Payson, died Dec. 11, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1927, in New Orleans, LA. She moved to Phoenix, AZ in the late 1930’s with her family. She spent time in Payson in the 1950’s until permanently moving to the Rim country in 1979. Ruth was a homemaker and had a small ceramic business. She used her love of ceramics to touch people with creativity. Many of her pieces stand out today as a gentle reminder of the woman we loved. In more recent years, Ruth spent many hours knitting prayer shawls and chemo caps for the Payson community. She was very proud
of her ability to contribute to those in need.
Ruth always tried to put her children first and wondered to the end of her days why she outlived 3 husbands and 1 daughter. Survivors include three of her four daughters: Linda Baty of Texas, Michelle Kessler of Phoenix and Susan Kasl of Payson; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.
