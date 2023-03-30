Ruth Marie Hillmer
Ramona Wiegand

Ruth Marie Hillmer passed away on August 15th 2022 surrounded by her family, she was 97. Ruth had a long full life. She was born in 1924 in Harold, South Dakota and was the third of five children of Oscar and Etta Payne. Ruth attended grade school near Blunt, South Dakota in a one room school house with children of all ages. She attended a portion of her high school years in Pierre, South Dakoda. Since Ruth was 20 miles from home she lived with a family and worked for them for her room and board. The Payne’s moved to Laramie, Wyoming where Ruth finished high school at the University of Wyoming Prep school.

Ruth and her family lived through the great depression and she said they were very poor. She remembered them cooking some of the cattle feed, making a porridge, to feed the family. They only had the feed, she said, because the government gave them to save the cattle. Living through those times motivated Ruth to want financial security the rest of her life.

