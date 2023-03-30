Ruth Marie Hillmer passed away on August 15th 2022 surrounded by her family, she was 97. Ruth had a long full life. She was born in 1924 in Harold, South Dakota and was the third of five children of Oscar and Etta Payne. Ruth attended grade school near Blunt, South Dakota in a one room school house with children of all ages. She attended a portion of her high school years in Pierre, South Dakoda. Since Ruth was 20 miles from home she lived with a family and worked for them for her room and board. The Payne’s moved to Laramie, Wyoming where Ruth finished high school at the University of Wyoming Prep school.
Ruth and her family lived through the great depression and she said they were very poor. She remembered them cooking some of the cattle feed, making a porridge, to feed the family. They only had the feed, she said, because the government gave them to save the cattle. Living through those times motivated Ruth to want financial security the rest of her life.
Prior to leaving South Dakota Ruth fell in love with her soon to be husband, Norval Hillmer, whom she had known for years in grade school but he was seven years older so they never dated. Ruth asked Norval to break her horse for her. While Norval was training the horse for Ruth the two of them fell in love, just shortly before her family moved to Wyoming. Norval went to Wyoming to see Ruth and they were married shortly thereafter and they returned to South Dakota to work on a ranch. Ruth recalled the hard times continued when they got married, as they only had five dollars to last the whole month. Norval shot rabbits and sold them to keep them from going hungry. Ruth learned to make a meal out of an empty refrigerator, which she proved she could do the rest of her life, to her children’s amazement.
Within a few years they moved back to Laramie Wyoming with two children and a third was born there. They were busy working and raising their family. The couple bought and sold businesses gaining additional wealth and experience. Ruth was a smart business woman and she pursed her financial goals, she took classes and invested their money in the stock market at a time when this was rare for a women. Many of the businesses were well known in Laramie, the Stable Door and Snorts to name a few. They retired and eventually moved to Payson Arizona.
Ruth was a beautiful woman and wonderful mother, she taught her children that life was tough and they need to have a strong work ethic, the importance of a good education, and to invest their money for security. Ruth demonstrated those values along with how to have a good marriage by putting your spouse first. Her favorite pastime was reading or watching the financial news on TV. She and Norval traveled extensively both abroad and in their various RV’s. Ruth always said she learned more from traveling than anything she ever did. Ruth was a strong woman and when her husband died after 68 years of marriage in 2009, she said she refused to feel sorry for herself because she had had the best for all those years. Ruth and Norval’s three children all received advanced degrees in school and became successful. Ruth passed away a very wealthy woman. She said she always felt secure because she had enough money and she had a rich personal life with her husband and running the businesses and traveling. She truly had a wonderful life. Ruth was cremated and her ashes are now comingled with her loving husband so they are together again. The family will spread their ashes on the Mogollon Rim, as they requested.
Ruth is survived by her younger brother, Ted Payne, of Prescott Arizona, and her younger sister Mary Berry of Casper Wyoming. The two older siblings have passed. Ruth and Norval are survived by their three children, Norval Jay Hillmer (Jay) and his wife Karen of Payson AZ, Bonnie Hillmer of Las Vegas NV, and Ramona Wiegand and her husband David of Payson AZ. Ruth had nine great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren and still counting. We miss her immensely!
