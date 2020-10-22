Samuel A. Lovetro. Born, Dec. 26, 1930 in Johnstown, Pa. Passed October 13, 2020 from complications from a fall.
He was a proud Navy Veteran. Sam is survived by his loving wife Mary of 69 years. Sam and Mary had 5 children: Mike (deceased), Pat, Jim, Donna and Joey. There are 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He will be missed more than words can describe.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Payson Humane Society would be appreciated.
