On Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 76, we abruptly lost a wonderful light of life in our community, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Long-time resident of Payson for the last 15 years, Samuel L. Simms, who was born on February 25, 1944.
His first call to action was to fight for his country in the Vietnam War. He then graduated from Sacramento State University in 1972, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in police science. He was a seasonal park ranger at Lake Powell for a year where he lived with his wife and children. For 25 years as an iron worker he made contributions to this world that will never be able to go unseen. Sam helped build our country, skyscraper by skyscraper, (such as the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco) and bridge by bridge (such as the Benicia Bridge in California). After his long life of work he was able to move to Payson to enjoy his retirement, where he took on many more adventures with his wife, neighbors, and grandkids.
Sam was a true people person. Wherever he went he was the life of the party. He truly enjoyed meeting new people and talking their ear off. He loved fishing, hunting, and motorcycle riding. He was an avid gun collector who enjoyed adventures with his buddies on his ATV Razor as well as long nature walks with his wife. Together they discovered different birds and wildlife, all while taking their grandsons on numerous summer adventures.
He is survived by his wife Georgia Marie whom he spent 54 wonderful years together with. He is also survived by: son Charles Simms and wife Sheri; daughter Jeanette Simms-Lasky, and husband Daren; grandchildren Charlie Simms, Rachel Simms, Noah Lasky, and Nathan Lasky; and his only living sister Laveda King in addition to several nieces, nephews and a cousin.
A celebration of life to be held at a safer time.
