After an exciting life, Sandra Gail Tuthill passed on February 12, 2021. She was born on Long Island, New York on April 27, 1942 and raised on the Tuthill family potato farm. She spent long hours planting the first vineyard in her area, loving her horses, dogs and sailing on Long Island Sound. After graduating from Riverhead High School in 1960, she worked for Frequency Electronics and the New York Telephone Company. She was also in the landscaping and building maintenance profession.
She traveled the United States in her motorhome, visiting relatives and making friends along the way.
After visiting more than 35 states she found her “home” in Payson in 1994. She gifted our community with her wonderful work ethic, caring for many of our elderly as a CNA, and house and pet sitter.
She was kind and loving, a Minister with Interfaith Pathways, and a Reiki Master, working at The Center for Better Living. As a member of the Gold Prospectors of America, an avid hiker and gardener, her life was full!
Survivors are nephew Samuel Marcus, Bradenton, FL, sister-in-law Anne Tuthill, Greenport, NY and many other relatives.
Cremation has occurred and ashes will be scattered on May 25. Any friends who would like to take part in this service, please call 474-1162.
